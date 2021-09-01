Giants Claim Three Players Including WR Collin Johnson

Per Tom Pelissero, the Giants have claimed WR Collin Johnson, LB Justin Hilliard and OLB Quincy Roche off waivers.

Johnson was waived by the Jaguars, Hilliard by the 49ers and Roche by the Steelers during final cuts yesterday. Hillard was an undrafted rookie and Roche a sixth-round pick this year.

Johnson, 23, was a four-year starter at Texas. The Jaguars used the No. 165 overall pick in the fifth round to draft him in 2020.

Johnson signed a four-year rookie deal worth $3,602,150 that includes a signing bonus of $307,150.

In 2020, Johnson appeared in 14 games for the Jaguars and caught 18 passes for 272 yards and two touchdowns.