Giants Complete Interview With Bills DC Leslie Frazier For HC Job

The Giants announced on Saturday that they completed an interview with Bills DC Leslie Frazier for their vacant head coaching position.

We have completed a head coach interview with Bills Defensive Coordinator/Assistant Head Coach Leslie Frazier Details: https://t.co/QIEwpI1NZc pic.twitter.com/jCNyZ8pvPJ — New York Giants (@Giants) January 22, 2022

Here is a current list of candidates expected to interview for head coach in New York:

Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Requested)

(Requested) Former Dolphins HC Brian Flores (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Bills OC Brian Daboll (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Bills DC Leslie Frazier (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Giants DC Patrick Graham (Scheduled)

Frazier, 62, began his NFL coaching career with the Eagles as their defensive backs coach in 1999. He had brief stints with the Bengals and Colts before the Vikings hired him as their defensive coordinator in 2007.

Frazier worked his way up to head coach and spent three years in the position before he was fired after the 2013 season. Since then, Frazier has worked for the Buccaneers, Ravens, and Bills.

As the Vikings’ head coach, Frazier led them to a record of 21-32-1 (39.8 percent), which includes one playoff appearance.

We will have more on the Giants’ search for a head coach as it becomes available.