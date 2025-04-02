Giants Could Move OL Evan Neal To Guard

Giants OL Evan Neal has struggled at tackle since being selected at No. 7 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. GM Joe Schoen said Neal converting to guard could be in the cards and the lineman is “open” to moving positions.

“[The] good thing about Evan is he’s going to do whatever he can to help the team, whether that’s guard or tackle. … The team will look different here in four weeks,” Schoen said, via Jordan Raanan of ESPN. “When he comes in, he’s willing to do whatever he can do to help the team. If that’s tackle or guard, he’s open to it.”

Neal has also struggled with injuries and had a tough road back from one that ended his 2023 season. He appeared in just nine games last season and seven games in 2023.

Neal, 24, was a three-year starter at Alabama. He was a consensus First-Team All-American and a first-team All-SEC in 2021 before being selected as the seventh overall pick in the 2022 draft by the Giants.

He’s entering the final year of a four-year rookie contract worth $24.6 million, which includes a $15 million signing bonus and is also fully guaranteed. It includes a fifth-year option for the Giants to pick up for 2026.

In 2024, Neal appeared in nine games and started seven times at tackle.