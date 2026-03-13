Giants Create $15.1M Of Cap Room By Reworking DE Brian Burns’ Deal

The New York Giants have restructured the contract of DE Brian Burns in recent days and in turn, created $15.1 million of cap room, per Jordan Raanan.

The Giants accomplished this by converting $22.75 million of Burns’ base salary into a signing bonus that was prorated over the remainder of his contract.

Raanan mentions that he doesn’t expect the Giants to make a big signing with this cap space and that this was just a way to create additional operating funds.

Burns, 27, was drafted by the Panthers No. 16 overall in the first round out of Florida State in 2019. He played out the fourth year of a four-year, $13,540,186 rookie contract that included a $7,867,408 signing bonus.

The Panthers exercised the fifth-year option for Burns for the 2023 season which cost them $16.012 million fully guaranteed. He was traded to the Giants in March 2024 for a 2024 second-round pick, a 2024 fifth-round pick and a 2025 fifth-round pick.

New York shortly signed him to a five-year, $141 million extension after the trade was done.

In 2025, Burns appeared in all 17 games for the Giants and recorded 67 tackles, 16.5 sacks, a fumble recovery, three forced fumbles and seven pass defenses.