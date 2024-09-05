Giants Create $4.5M Of Cap Room By Reworking Bobby Okereke’s Deal

The New York Giants recently restructured the contract of LB Bobby Okereke and in turn created $4.5 million of cap space, according to Field Yates.

Several teams are making moves right now to ensure they have available cap space to get them through the season.

Okereke, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Colts out of Stanford back in 2019. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3,403,116 rookie contract that included an $883,113 signing bonus.

Okereke was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he agreed to a four-year contract worth $40 million and included $22 million guaranteed with the Giants last year.

In 2023, Okereke appeared in all 17 games for the Giants and recorded 149 tackles, 2.5 sacks, two interceptions, four forced fumbles and 10 pass defenses.