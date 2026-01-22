Giants Currently Expected To Extend GM Joe Schoen This Spring

According to Paul Schwartz, the current expectation is for the Giants to sign GM Joe Schoen to an extension near or after the NFL Draft.

Schoen’s contract runs through 2026 but front office contracts are typically structured to go from May to May rather than January to January like coaching deals.

Despite speculation about his job security, Schoen survived this past season and led the coaching search that ultimately landed on HC John Harbaugh, the biggest fish in the pool.

There was some thought that Schoen would be a negative for the coaching search but that didn’t prove to be the case. An extension given his resume to this point would feel odd, though.

Schoen, 46, began his career as an NFL executive in 2001 as a scouting assistant with the Panthers. He stayed in Carolina until 2007 in the scouting department before joining the Dolphins’ front office in 2008. Schoen was promoted to assistant director of college scouting in 2013 and then again to director of player personnel in 2014.

He then became the assistant GM with the Bills in 2017 and stayed in that role until 2021. Schoen was hired as the Giants’ GM in 2022.

Since Schoen took over as GM, the Giants have a record of 22-45-1 (.328 winning percentage), which includes one playoff appearance and a playoff win.

We’ll have more on Schoen and the Giants as the news is available.