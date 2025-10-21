Giants Cut K Jude McAtamney

According to Ryan Dunleavy, the Giants have cut K Jude McAtamney.

He was filling in for incumbent K Graham Gano and his struggles were a contributing factor in the team’s collapse against the Broncos this past week. McAtamney missed two extra points.

He had been on New York’s practice squad with an international exemption and it’s possible the team could still re-sign him to that role.

To fill his spot on the roster, the team is signing CB Korie Black off the Jets’ practice squad, per Dan Duggan.

McAtamney, 25, is from Derry in Northern Ireland and played Gaelic football before making the switch to American football as a kicker. He played at Chowan and Rutgers.

The Giants signed McAtamney as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 NFL Draft and kept him on the practice squad with an international exemption.

In 2025, McAtamney has appeared in four games for the Giants and made both of his field goal attempts and nine of 12 extra points.