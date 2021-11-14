Giants DC Patrick Graham Expected To Draw Significant Coaching Interest Again This Year

According to Jason La Canfora, Giants DC Patrick Graham is generating a fair amount of buzz in league circles as a potential head coaching candidate for 2022.

Graham drew attention last year for his work with a Giants defense that ultimately finished ninth in the NFL in scoring defense. The Jets requested an interview with him for their head coaching job, but he withdrew and ultimately signed an extension with the Giants.

This year, the Giants’ defense has struggled more in the early going, but turned it around and have played well in recent weeks. La Canfora says Graham has the backing of the league office and should be in demand for interviews.

La Canfora adds some in league circles believe Graham would be a serious candidate for the Giants head coaching job if he were to stay in New York another season and the team were to move on from HC Joe Judge in 2022.

Graham, 42, began his coaching career at Wagner as a graduate assistant back in 2002. He later spent three years at Richmond before landing his first NFL coaching job with the Patriots in 2009 as a defensive coaching assistant.

After seven years in New England, the Giants hired Graham as their defensive coach in 2016. Graham joined the Packers a year later as their LBs coach and run game coordinator before taking the Dolphins’ defensive coordinator job in 2019.

From there, the Giants hired Graham as their defensive coordinator for the 2020 season.

In 2021, the Giants’ defense ranks No. 23 in yards allowed, No. 19 in points allowed, No. 22 in rushing yards allowed and No. 19 in passing yards allowed.