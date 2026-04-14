Giants & Dexter Lawrence Reach Impasse In Extension Talks

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Giants and DL Dexter Lawrence have reached an “impasse” in contract negotiations.

Rapoport expects the Giants to continue to engage teams around the league about a potential trade in the coming weeks leading up to the draft.

Giants DT Dexter Lawrence requested a trade earlier this month, as he seeks a revision to his contract that better reflects the market value for players of his caliber.

Giants GM Joe Schoen later said they have had productive contract talks with Lawrence and they are hoping for a resolution soon.

“We’d like for Dexter to be here and at some point we’ll come to a resolution here, whatever that may be. We’ll see,” Schoen said, via Mike Garafolo.

However, Schoen wouldn’t entirely rule out a trade, as he’s always keeping the team’s best interests in mind.

“I’m always going to pick up the phone. (Smiles) Maybe not to the (extent) that coach (John Harbaugh) said last week that everybody is tradable. But that is my job as general manager, if teams call … to take into consideration what that looks like, what the compensation looks like, who the player is, how that affects the roster and then try to make the best decision off that,” Schoen said, per Garafolo.

Lawrence, 28, was drafted No. 17 overall by the Giants in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Clemson. He finished out his four-year, $13,248,048 rookie contract that included a $7,654,954 signing bonus. New York picked up his fifth-year option worth $10.753 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season.

Lawrence was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024 when he signed a four-year, $90 million extension. He’s set to earn a base salary of $18.5 million in 2026.

In 2025, Lawrence appeared in all 17 games for the Giants and recorded 31 tackles, four tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, four pass defenses, and one interception.

We’ll have more on Lawrence and the Giants as the news becomes available.