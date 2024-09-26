Giants Elevate Two For Thursday Night Football

The New York Giants have elevated FB Jakob Johnson and CB Duke Shelley from the practice squad to the active roster for Thursday night’s game against the Cowboys, per Jordan Raanan.

Players can be elevated from the practice squad to the active roster three times per season and return to the practice squad without having to go through waivers.

Johnson, 29, joined the Patriots as part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program in 2019. He previously played for the Stuttgart Scorpions of the German Football League.

Johnson agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Patriots. New England waived him coming out of the preseason and later signed him to their practice squad.

From there, the Patriots promoted Johnson to their active roster until signing a one-year deal with the Raiders. Las Vegas brought him back on a one-year, $1.6 million contract in March 2023 but cut him during the season. He returned to their practice squad shortly after and spent the rest of the season back and forth from the active roster.

He caught on with the Giants and was among their final roster cuts before re-signing to the practice squad.

In 2024, Johnson has appeared in two games for the Giants.