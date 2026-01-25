Giants Expected To Interview Former Titans DC Dennard Wilson

According to Jordan Raanan, former Titans DC Dennard Wilson is a candidate to watch for the same role with the Giants and he would expect him to interview with New York.

He worked with new Giants HC John Harbaugh in Baltimore and runs a similar scheme to what the Ravens did under Harbaugh.

Wilson did a decent job with Tennessee’s defense the last couple of seasons despite not operating with a full deck most of the time. He has also interviewed with the Commanders and Chargers so far.

Wilson, 43, worked as a pro scout for the Bears before beginning his coaching career with the Rams back in 2012 as their defensive quality control coach. He worked his way up to DBs coach before taking the same job with the Jets in 2017.

From there, the Eagles hired Wilson as their passing game coordinator/DBs coach for the 2019 season before he joined the Ravens in the same role.

In 2024, Wilson was hired as the Titans’ defensive coordinator and has remained in the role over the past two seasons.

In 2025, the Titans defense ranked No. 28 in scoring and No. 21 in total defense, including No. 15 against the run and No. 21 against the pass.