Giants Finalizing Deal With Former Ravens DC Don Martindale

According to Adam Schefter, the Giants are finalizing a deal with former Ravens DC Don Martindale for the same position on their staff.

“Wink,” as he’s nicknamed, was reportedly the top candidate for the position if the Giants were unable to retain former DC Patrick Graham, as ended up happening.

He and the Ravens mutually parted ways earlier this offseason.

Martindale, 58, began his coaching career in 1986 as the defensive coordinator at Defiance. He later took his first NFL coaching job with the Raiders in 2004.

After a few years with the Broncos, Martindale joined the Ravens as their linebackers coach and was eventually promoted to defensive coordinator in 2018. He agreed to a three-year extension in 2020. However, the two sides agreed to part ways following the 2021 season.

In 2021, the Ravens’ defense ranked No. 25 in fewest yards allowed, No. 19 in fewest points allowed, No. 1 in fewest rushing yards allowed and No. 32 in fewest passing yards allowed.