Giants Fire Assistant DL Coach Bryan Cox

Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports that the Giants fired assistant defensive line coach Bryan Cox.

Leonard says that defensive line coach Andre Patterson is expected to remain with the team.

New York has made significant changes to their coaching staff already this season including firing HC Brian Daboll and DC Shane Bowen.

Cox, 57, played 12 seasons in the NFL for the Dolphins, Bears, Jets, Patriots and Saints.

Cox took his first coaching job with the Jets as an assistant defensive line coach in 2006. From there, he had stints with the Browns, Dolphins, Buccaneers and Falcons as defensive line coaches before joining the Giants’ staff in 2022.

Cox was in his third season with the Giants.