BREAKING: Giants Firing DC Shane Bowen

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Giants are firing DC Shane Bowen.

Rapoport mentions this is the first staff move made by interim HC Mike Kafka after the firing of former HC Brian Daboll.

Connor Hughes mentions OLB coach Charlie Bullen as a candidate for interim DC.

Bowen, 38, began his coaching career as a student and graduate assistant at Georgia Tech from 2009-2011. After a stint as a graduate assistant at Ohio State, Bowen was hired as Kennesaw State’s linebackers coach from 2013-2015.

Bowen made his NFL coaching debut as a Texans’ defensive assistant from 2016-2017 and was hired as the Titans’ outside linebackers coach from 2018-2020. He was promoted to defensive coordinator in 2021, then joined the Giants in the same role in 2024.

In 2025, the Giants rank 31st in the NFL in scoring defense, 32nd in total defense, No. 27 against the pass and No. 32 against the run.