Giants GM Dave Gettleman Retires

According to Josina Anderson, Giants GM Dave Gettleman has been telling people close to him he is planning to retire.

The Giants have already announced Gettleman’s retirement.

“It was a privilege to serve as the general manager of the New York Giants the last four years and to have spent so many years of my career with this franchise,” said Gettleman. “We obviously have not had the on-the-field success I expected, and that is disappointing. However, I have many fond memories here, including two Super Bowl victories, and I wish the team and organization only the best moving forward. There are many good people here who pour their souls into this organization. I am proud to have worked alongside them.”

“We would like to thank Dave for his commitment to this franchise,” Giants owners John Mara and Steve Tisch said in a joint statement. “He has had a highly accomplished 35-year career in the National Football League. Dave was integral in building three of our Super Bowl teams, including two championship teams, and we wish Dave, his wife Joanne and their entire family all the best in his retirement.”

This has been the word for weeks now among reporters who cover the Giants, with an insinuation that “retire” is just a euphemism for being fired.

Expect the team to make an official announcement at some point soon.

Gettleman, 70, began his executive career with the Giants as the pro personnel director back in 1999. He eventually worked his way up to senior pro personnel analyst before departing to become the Panthers GM in 2013.

Carolina made the decision to fire Gettleman during the summer of 2017 just a year and a half after the Panthers played in the Super Bowl. He agreed to join the Giants as general manager at the end of the year and has remained in New York ever since.

During his four years with the Giants, Gettleman’s teams have produced a record of 19-46 (29.2 percent) and no playoff appearances.