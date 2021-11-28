Giants GM Dave Gettleman Unlikely To Be Back Next Year

According to Ian Rapoport, Giants GM Dave Gettleman is unlikely to be back in his current role with the team in 2022.

Rapoport points out the Giants have already fired OC Jason Garrett to start cleaning house and preparing for a critical 2022 season and league sources expect Gettleman to make an exit at some point as well.

It is possible that Gettleman could retire or step down instead of being fired, per Rapoport.

As for who the Giants could turn to next at general manager, Rapoport highlights VP of football operations and assistant GM Kevin Abrams as a strong internal option. The Giants could also look for someone with ties to the New England organization to pair alongside HC Joe Judge.

Gettleman, 70, began his executive career with the Giants as the pro personnel director back in 1999. He eventually worked his way up to senior pro personnel analyst before departing to become the Panthers GM in 2013.

Carolina made the decision to fire Gettleman during the summer of 2017 just a year and a half after the Panthers played in the Super Bowl. He agreed to join the Giants as general manager at the end of the year and has remained in New York ever since.

During his four years with the Giants, Gettleman’s teams have produced a record of 18-40 (31 percent) and no playoff appearances.