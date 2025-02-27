Giants Have Expressed Interest In Vikings CB Byron Murphy

According to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, the Giants have been “poking around this week on the free agent cornerback market.”

Leonard specifically mentions Vikings free agent CB Byron Murphy as someone the Giants have shown interest in.

The Giants could really use some help at cornerback this offseason, even if Deonte Banks is able to bounce back from a disappointing season.

The Vikings agreed to push back the void date on Murphy’s contract to give them more time to work on a potential long-term deal.

Murphy, 27, was a second-round pick to the Cardinals in the 2019 draft out of Washington. He signed a four-year, $8 million rookie deal through 2022.

After becoming an unrestricted free agent, Murphy Jr. signed with the Vikings on a two-year, $17.5 million deal worth up to $22 million through the 2024 season.

In 2024, Murphy appeared in all 17 games for the Vikings and recorded 81 total tackles, six tackles for loss, one forced fumble, 14 passes defended and six interceptions.

We have him included in our Top 100- 2025 Free Agents list.