Giants Have Significant Asking Price For Saquon Barkley?

According to Jordan Schultz, sources from two teams called the Giants’ potential asking price for RB Saquon Barkley is significant.

One assistant GM reportedly told Schultz, “I don’t get the sense they actually want to trade him. To me, this is just postering, but Joe would want a 1.”

Giants GM Joe Schoen appeared to open the door to a potential Barkley trade on Tuesday in an interview at the NFL Combine.

“We’re still working through that, but I’m open to anything. Like whether it’s trading player for player. I’ll listen to anybody,” Schoen said, via NFL.com. “I’m not going to say we’re open for business on our entire roster. But if anybody is going to call and they’re interested in any of our players, I’ll certainly listen.

Schoen later said that he’s not willing to listen to offers for WR Kadarius Toney.

Barkley’s status with the Giants is an interesting situation to watch, considering that he’s in the final year of his rookie contract.

Barkley, 25, was the second-overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He was entering the fourth year of a four-year, $31.19 million rookie deal with the Giants that included a $20.767 million signing bonus when the Giants picked up his fifth-year option last year.

Barkley’s fifth-year option will cost the Giants $7.22 million fully guaranteed for the 2022 season. He will be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

According to OverTheCap.com, trading Barkley would free up $7,217,000 of available cap space while creating no dead money.

In 2021, Barkley appeared in 13 games for the Giants and rushed for 593 yards on 162 carries (3.7 YPC) to go along with 41 receptions for 263 yards receiving and four total touchdowns.

We’ll have more regarding the Giants and Barkley as the news is available.