Giants HC Brian Daboll Decided To Start Jaxson Dart, Team Has No Plans To Move Russell Wilson

According to Dianna Russini, the Giants’ ownership and GM Joe Schoen were not involved in the decision to start first-round rookie QB Jaxson Dart.

Instead, it was the choice of HC Brian Daboll, who took full responsibility for making the change, even though Russini notes that there were objections by some within the organization.

Daboll spoke to both quarterbacks in person, and QB Russell Wilson was disappointed but was the “ultimate professional”, according to Russini. She adds that the team does not plan to trade or cut Wilson due to how well he fits in the quarterback room.

Several players on the team have contacted Dart to let him know they stand behind Daboll’s decision to name him the starter.

Speaking to reporters for the first time since he was benched, Wilson said he doesn’t plan to ask for a trade or release to pursue opportunities for playing time elsewhere, per Ryan Dunleavy.

There was speculation after New York made the call to go with Dart after just three games that Wilson, who is on a one-year deal, would look to get out. So far, that does not seem to be the case.

Giants HC Brian Daboll said that Wilson would serve as the No. 2 behind Dart and ahead of fellow veteran QB Jameis Winston.

Wilson, 36, is a former third-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2012. He was entering the final year of his five-year, $89.142 million contract when the Seahawks signed him to a four-year, $140 million extension that included a $65 million signing bonus.

The Seahawks traded him to the Broncos in 2022 in a blockbuster deal. Wilson stood to make base salaries of $19 million and $22 million over the final two years of his deal when he agreed to a new five-year, $245 million extension that included $165 million in guaranteed money.

However, Wilson didn’t even reach the new portion of his deal before being released by the Broncos, who absorbed a record $85 million dead cap hit. The Steelers later signed him to a one-year contract for the veteran minimum.

After playing out that contract, Wilson signed with the Giants for the 2025 season on another one-year pact.

In 2025, Wilson has appeared in three games for the Giants and completed 59.1 percent of his pass attempts for 778 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions, adding 16 carries for 94 yards.

We’ll have more on Wilson and the Giants’ quarterback situation as the news is available.