Giants Hiring Chris Horton As ST Coordinator & Assistant HC

Tom Pelissero reports that the Giants are hiring Chris Horton as their new special teams coordinator and assistant head coach.

Horton was initially blocked by the Ravens from interviewing for other positions, but will now join the staff of John Harbaugh in New York after the hiring of Jesse Minter in Baltimore.

Horton, 41, was a seventh-round pick by Washington out of UCLA back in 2008 and played 29 career games with the team.

He began his coaching career as UCLA’s quality control assistant in 2012 before becoming the Ravens’ assistant special teams coach in 2014.

Baltimore promoted him to special teams coordinator in 2019.

We will have more on Horton and the Giants’ staff as it becomes available.