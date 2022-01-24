Giants Holding Second Interview With Bills OC Brian Daboll Today

According to Tom Pelissero, the Giants are having a second interview with Bills OC Brian Daboll today.

This makes him the first known finalist for their head coaching vacancy. He obviously has a strong connection to new Giants GM Joe Schoen having worked with him in Buffalo the past few seasons.

The Giants are also having their first interview with Cowboys DC Dan Quinn today, per Pelissero. Here’s where their search stands.

Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Requested)

(Requested) Former Dolphins HC Brian Flores (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Bills OC Brian Daboll (Finalist)

(Finalist) Bills DC Leslie Frazier (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Giants DC Patrick Graham (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Bengals DC Lou Anarumo (Interviewed)

Daboll, 46, began his NFL coaching career in 1997 with Williams & Mary. He spent a few years at Michigan State before being hired by the Patriots in 2000 as a defensive coaching assistant.

Daboll worked his way up to WRs coach before departing for a job with the Jets and eventually landing the offensive coordinator job in 2009. After short stints with the Browns, Dolphins, Chiefs and Patriots, Alabama hired him as their offensive coordinator.

From there, Daboll joined the Bills as their offensive coordinator for the 2018 season. He was assistant coach of the year in 2020.

In 2021, the Bills’ offense ranked No. 5 in yards, No. 3 in points, No. 6 in rushing yards and No. 9 in passing yards.