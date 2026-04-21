Giants Host DL Benito Jones For Free Agent Visit

Howard Balzer reports the Giants hosted free agent DL Benito Jones for a free agent visit on Tuesday.

Jones, 28, wound up going undrafted out of Mississippi back in 2020. He later signed a three-year, $2.25 million contract with the Dolphins, but was waived coming out of training camp.

Miami re-signed Jones to their practice squad and he bounced on and off of their roster for a few seasons. The Lions claimed him off of waivers from the Dolphins coming out of the preseason in 2022.

Benito re-signed with Detroit to a one-year deal for the 2023 season and he returned to Miami on a one-year contract in 2024 and 2025.

In 2025, Jones appeared in all 17 games for the Dolphins and recorded 24 tackles and four tackles for loss.