Giants Hosted Six For Workouts

According to Aaron Wilson, the Giants had six players in for workouts on Tuesday.

The full list includes:

Of the group, the team signed Hewitt to a practice squad contract.

Hewitt, 32, signed on with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Marshall back in 2015. He was in the final year of a three-year, $1.576 million contract and set to earn a base salary of $615,000 for the 2017 season when he was waived by Miami coming out of the preseason.

The Jets signed Hewitt to a one-year contract in 2018 and he spent three years in New York before signing on with the Texans in 2021. He returned on one-year deals in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

In 2024, Hewitt appeared in all 17 games for the Texans and recorded 59 total tackles, two forced fumbles, an interception and three pass deflections.