Giants Hosting DL A’Shawn Robinson For Visit On Monday

Ian Rapoport reports that the Giants are hosting former Rams DL A’Shawn Robinson for a free-agent visit on Monday.

Robinson, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Lions back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $5.234 million contract and was testing the open market as an unrestricted before signing with the Rams.

Los Angeles signed him to a two-year, $17 million contract before re-signing him to yet another deal for the 2022 season. He tore his meniscus back in November and missed the remainder of the season.

In 2022, Robinson appeared in 10 games and recorded 42 tackles.