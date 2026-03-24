Giants Hosting Free Agent DL Shelby Harris

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports the Giants are hosting former Browns DL Shelby Harris for a visit on Tuesday.

Harris, 34, is a former seventh-round pick of the Raiders back in 2014. He was on and off their practice squad for two years before returning to the Raiders on a one-year, exclusive rights deal.

Unfortunately, the Raiders waived Harris after the 2016 draft and he had brief stints with the Jets and Cowboys before signing a futures deal with the Broncos for the 2017 season. Denver brought Harris back on a one-year deal worth up to $3.25 million in 2020 before signing him to a three-year, $27 million deal in 2021.

He was traded to the Seahawks as a part of the Russell Wilson deal in 2022. However, Seattle released him and he caught on with the Browns on a one-year, $5.25 million deal in 2023. Harris re-signed with the team each of the last two offseasons.

In 2025, Harris appeared in all 17 games for the Browns and recorded 32 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, one sack and four pass deflections.