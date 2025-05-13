Giants Hosting WR Gabriel Davis For Visit

According to Jordan Schultz, the Giants are hosting free agent WR Gabriel Davis for a visit on Tuesday.

The Jaguars cut Davis with a failed physical designation after the draft despite owing him $11.5 million guaranteed for this upcoming season.

Schultz says Davis is still rehabbing an injury but expects to be ready to play in 2025.

He also visited with the 49ers on Monday.

Davis, 26, was drafted by the Bills out of UCF in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He finished the final year of a four-year, $5.7 million rookie contract and made $2.7 million in 2023 under the PPE program.

He was scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024 when he signed a three-year, $39 million deal with the Jaguars. He’s due base salaries of $1.5 million and $12 million in the final two years of the deal.

In 2024, Davis has appeared in 10 games for the Jaguars and recorded 20 catches on 42 targets for 239 yards and two touchdowns.