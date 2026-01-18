Giants Inquired About Mike Tomlin Before Hiring John Harbaugh

Per Tom Pelissero, the Giants’ ownership reached out to former Steelers HC Mike Tomlin before hiring John Harbaugh as their new coach, yet were told he doesn’t plan to coach in 2026.

According to Ian Rapoport, some teams reached out to Tomlin’s camp to express interest in him, even though it would require a trade with Pittsburgh.

The next act for Tomlin is what many around the NFL are wondering about after news broke that he is stepping down from his position in Pittsburgh. The most likely option appears to be TV, as he’s been in high demand from the major networks for years.

There was a report that Tomlin would prefer to coach for a warm-weather team at his next stop, which led to some dot-connecting to the Dolphins. However, it appears that that will be in 2027 at the earliest.

Tomlin, 53, was hired as the Steelers’ head coach back in 2007 and managed to win a Super Bowl in just his second year with the franchise.

The Steelers have been to two Super Bowls under Tomlin and won once. He also has never had a losing season as an NFL coach.

In total, Tomlin has a career record of 193-114-2 (.628 winning percentage), which includes 13 playoff appearances in 19 seasons. His playoff record is 8-12.

We’ll have more on Tomlin as the news is available.