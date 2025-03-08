Giants Targeting Eagles CB Isaiah Rodgers In Free Agency?

Per Pat Leonard of SNY, the Giants will be shopping for a cornerback in free agency and “may take a run” at Eagles CB Isaiah Rodgers.

New York CB Adoree’ Jackson is set to be a free agent and Rodgers could provide value as an outside corner and return man on special teams.

Rodgers, 27, is a former sixth-round pick of the Colts back in 2020. He signed a four-year contract with the team and is in the third year of the agreement.

The Colts later waived him following his suspension for violating the league’s gambling policy. Philadelphia signed Rodgers to a contract in August 2023 and he made a base salary of $1.055 million in 2024.

In 2024, Rodgers appeared in 15 games for the Eagles and recorded 26 tackles, a forced fumble, and four pass defenses.