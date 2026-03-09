Giants Interested In Guards Alijah Vera-Tucker & Wyatt Teller

Art Stapleton reports that the Giants have interest in free agent guards Wyatt Teller and Alijah Vera-Tucker, among others in the lead up to free agency.

Interestingly enough, Stapleton says there’s at least a possibility that the Giants could attempt to sign both players and then move on from Jon Runyan for the cap savings.

Vera-Tucker, 26, was a two-year starter at USC, an honorable mention All-American, Morris Trophy winner, and first-team All-Pac 12 in 2020.

The Jets drafted Vera-Tucker with the pick No. 14 overall in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

He was entering the final year of a four-year, $15,885,028 contract with the Jets, including an $8,912,748 signing bonus, when the Jets exercised his fifth-year option back in April of 2024.

In 2024, Vera-Tucker appeared in and started 15 games for the Jets at right guard.

Teller, 31, is a former fifth-round pick of the Bills back in 2018. He was in the second year of his four-year, $2.7 million contract and set to make base salaries of $570,000 and $660,000 over the next two years of the agreement when the Bills traded him to the Browns coming out of the preseason in 2019.

The Browns signed Teller to a four-year extension worth $56.8 million back in November of 2021. He was due base salaries of $1.5 million and $2.8 million in the final two years of the deal.

He is set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

In 2025, Teller appeared in and started 13 games for the Browns at right guard.

We have them included in our Top 100 – 2026 NFL Free Agents.