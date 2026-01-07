Giants Interim DC Charlie Bullen Could Draw Coordinator Interest Elsewhere

Per Mike Garafolo, Giants interim DC Charlie Bullen has been drawing interest as a defensive coordinator from potential head coaching candidates.

Garafolo adds that the league has taken notice of Bullen’s improvement of the Giants’ defense since he was promoted from OLB coach.

Bullen, 41, began his career as an assistant at Iowa in 2007 before joining the Dolphins in the same role in 2012.

In 2019, Bullen moved on to the Cardinals and was promoted to OLB coach the following year.

He had a brief stop at Illinois in 2023 before being hired by the Giants as their OLB coach in 2024.

Bullen was promoted to interim DC of the Giants in November when the team opted to fire Shane Bowen.

We will have more on Bullen and the Giants as it becomes available.