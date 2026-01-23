Giants Interim OC Tim Kelly & DC Charlie Bullen Expected To Be On John Harbaugh’s Staff

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan reports the Giants are expected to retain TE coach and interim OC Tim Kelly on new HC John Harbaugh’s staff.

Paul Schwartz of the New York Post also reports New York will retain OLBs coach and interim DC Charlie Bullen.

Raanan adds OL coach Carmen Bricillo met with Harbaugh earlier this week and his status is still up in the air. The rest of the offensive staff, including QB coach Shea Tierney, RB coach Ladell Betts and WR coach Mike Groh, are free to explore other opportunities, per Raanan.

Kelly, 39, played college football as a defensive tackle at Eastern Illinois before moving into the coaching ranks. He had a variety of stops before joining Bill O’Brien‘s staff at Penn State as a graduate assistant.

Kelly followed O’Brien to the Texans in 2014 as an offensive QC coach. He held several different roles before being promoted to offensive coordinator in 2019 and fired following the 2021 season.

The Titans hired Kelly as their passing game coordinator in 2022 and promoted him to offensive coordinator in 2023. The Giants hired him as their tight ends coach in 2024 and he served as the interim OC for part of the 2025 season when Brian Daboll was fired and Mike Kafka was the interim HC.