Giants Interviewing Saints’ Joel Thomas & Titans’ Tony Dews For RB Coach

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Giants are interviewing Saints RBs coach Joel Thomas on Saturday for their vacant RBs coach position.

The Giants received permission from the Saints to meet with Thomas, as this would be a lateral move for him.

Paul Kuhrasky adds that the Giants have also received permission to interview Titans’ TEs coach Tony Dews for the job.

New York lost RBs coach Jeff Nixon to a job at Syracuse.

Thomas, 49, began his coaching career at Purdue back in 2000 as a grad assistant. He held jobs at Louisville, Idaho, Washington and Arkansas before being hired by the Saints.

Thomas has been the Saints’ running backs coach for the past nine seasons.