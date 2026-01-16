Giants & John Harbaugh Working Through Final Details Of Contract

According to Adam Schefter, the Giants and John Harbaugh are still working through the final details of his contract on Friday.

Schefter’s sources indicate the issues are regarding the contract’s “language” as opposed to money.

“There’s no derailment and nothing has changed,” Schefter’s source said.

Connor Hughes reported Harbaugh and New York are expected to finalize a deal today to be their next head coach.

Earlier this week, Adam Schefter reported that Harbaugh and the Giants were working to finalize an agreement. According to Schefter, a deal is expected to get done, barring a setback.

Harbaugh wrapped up his in-person meeting with the Giants on Wednesday. The Giants quickly emerged as the team to beat for Harbaugh in recent days, and this move, once done, will likely accelerate the rest of the coaching hires from here.

Harbaugh, 63, began his NFL coaching career with the Eagles in 1998 as their special teams coordinator and defensive backs coach. He spent 10 years in Philadelphia before he was hired as the Ravens’ head coach in 2008.

Harbaugh has been in Baltimore ever since and was the first Ravens coach to be named Coach of the Year following the 2019 season. He was handed a three-year extension through 2025 before the 2022 season, then signed another three-year extension this past offseason.

However, the Ravens elected to move on after the 2025 season.

During his 18 years with the team, Harbaugh led the Ravens to a record of 180–112 (0.616 winning percentage), which includes 12 playoff appearances and one Super Bowl championship in 2012. He has a record of 13-11 in the playoffs.