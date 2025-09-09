Giants LB Micah McFadden To Miss Significant Part Of Season

According to Mike Garafolo, Giants LB Micah McFadden will miss a significant part of the season with a foot injury sustained in Week 1.

There was some initial hope because X-rays were negative that McFadden had avoided an injury as bad as it looked on Sunday, when he had to be carted off with his leg in an aircast. However, further testing showed the true extent of the injury.

Expect the Giants to place McFadden on injured reserve soon, and they could look to add reinforcements at linebacker.

It’s a tough break for McFadden, who was locked in as a starter for New York and was in the final year of his rookie contract.

McFadden, 25, was drafted by the Giants with the No. 146 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Indiana.

He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $4,015,704 rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $355,704. He qualified for the NFL’s Proven Performance Escalator and made a base salary of $3.4 million in 2025.

In 2025, McFadden appeared in one game for the Giants and recorded three total tackles.