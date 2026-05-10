Giants Leave Door Open To Sign Odell Beckham Jr. At Some Point Before Training Camp

It’s clear the Giants are giving some consideration to a reunion with WR Odell Beckham Jr. The veteran has taken a physical and worked out with the team, but remains unsigned for the time being.

New Giants HC John Harbaugh left the door open to signing Beckham at some point before training camp.

“You know Odell,” Harbaugh said. “He’s confident, man. He’s confident. He’s working hard. He believes in himself. I think we’ll just play it out over the next month and into training camp and see where we’re at.”

The two sides are still trying to figure out where Beckham fits in the room at this stage of his career. He’s hoping to make a comeback as a difference-making player, while New York has to weigh whether he can even make a crowded depth chart.

Harbaugh coached Beckham in Baltimore and is a big fan, but says he’s been open with Beckham about the realities of the situation.

“I talked to Odell probably three, four times in the last week and where he’s at, where we’re at,” Harbaugh said via NFL Media’s Bobby Kownack. “He’s in Arizona right now training and spending time with his son. I think the goal for right now is for him to train and get as ready as he can be, and then we’ll see where we’re at at that time.

“For Odell, this is the conversation that we had. We had just such an honest conversation. It’s got to be right for both parties. You know, Odell wants to be the kind of player that can make a difference. I’m pretty sure that he can make a team in the National Football League right now, but can he make a difference? It’s something he wants to do. Is his body going to hold up in the way he wants it to, and all those things are questions that need to get answered for anybody at that age.”

Beckham Jr, 33, was taken with the No. 12 overall pick by the Giants back in 2014. He was set to make a base salary of $8,459,000 for the 2018 season when he agreed to a new five-year extension worth up to $95 million that included $65 million in total guarantees.

The Giants traded Beckham to the Browns in 2019 for the No. 17 overall pick, their second third-round pick, and S Jabrill Peppers. The Browns reworked his contract before waiving him after the trade deadline in 2021. He signed a one-year deal with the Rams to finish out the season but tore his ACL in the Super Bowl win and sat out all of 2022.

The Ravens signed Beckham to a one-year contract before he became a free agent once more and joined the Dolphins on a one-year, $3 million contract. Miami ended up letting him go in December 2024.

In 2024, Beckham appeared in nine games for the Dolphins and caught nine passes for 55 yards and no touchdowns.