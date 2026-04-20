Giants Less Likely To Trade Kayvon Thibodeaux Now

According to Ian Rapoport, the Giants are now considered less likely to act on some of the trade interest they’d gotten on OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux after shipping out DT Dexter Lawrence.

However, Rapoport notes no one is ruling anything out if the value ends up being right.

Previous reporting had indicated there was a pretty decent chance of the Giants pulling the trigger on a Thibodeaux trade during or before the draft.

He’s in the final year of his rookie contract, and with Brian Burns and Abdul Carter already on the roster, odds are the Giants won’t have the most competitive offer to re-sign him in 2027.

We took a look at some potential trade destinations for Thibodeaux last week.

Thibodeaux, 25, was selected fifth overall by the Giants in the 2022 draft. He’s entering the final year of a four-year rookie deal worth $33.3 million that includes a $20 million signing bonus and is fully guaranteed.

The Giants picked up Thibodeaux’s fifth-year option and owe him over $14 million for the 2026 season.

In 2025, Thibodeaux appeared in 10 games for the Giants and made 10 starts, recording 25 tackles, 2.5 sacks and two pass defenses.

We’ll have more on the Thibodeaux as the news becomes available.