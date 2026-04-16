Giants Likely To Trade Dexter Lawrence If They Can Get First-Round Pick?

The Giants and DT Dexter Lawrence reportedly “reached an impasse” in their contract talks recently after the All-Pro requested a trade.

Per CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones, Lawrence’s trade request was not just a ploy for money, like some have suggested, and he does actually want out of New York. Jones mentions the Giants aren’t “too keen” on giving Lawrence top of the market money coming off a down year, but they won’t be giving him away for nothing, according to Jones.

Jones doesn’t expect Lawrence to be moved unless the Giants get a package that includes at least one first-round pick, similar to what the Jets received for Quinnen Williams. He doesn’t think a deal would come anytime soon if nothing happens through the first two days of the draft next week.

Lawrence, 28, was drafted No. 17 overall by the Giants in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Clemson. He finished out his four-year, $13,248,048 rookie contract that included a $7,654,954 signing bonus. New York picked up his fifth-year option worth $10.753 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season.

Lawrence was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024 when he signed a four-year, $90 million extension. He’s set to earn a base salary of $18.5 million in 2026.

In 2025, Lawrence appeared in all 17 games for the Giants and recorded 31 tackles, four tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, four pass defenses, and one interception.

We’ll have more on Lawrence and the Giants as the news becomes available.