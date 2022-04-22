Giants Looking To Trade WR Kadarius Toney

According to Pat Leonard, the Giants are looking to trade WR Kadarius Toney and are making calls to see what they can get for him.

It was been a tumultuous time for Toney in New York. Leonard adds that his commitment began being questioned last season due to a lack of playbook understanding, poor meeting behavior, and frequent injuries.

Toney has been absent from the Giants’ voluntary portion minicamp this offseason under new HC Brian Daboll.

Toney, 23, is a former No. 20 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Florida. He’s entering the second year of a four-year, $13,719,509 rookie contract that includes a $7,337,825 signing bonus. The Giants will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024.

In 2021, Toney appeared in 10 games and recorded 39 receptions for 420 yards (10.8 YPC) and no touchdowns.