Giants Made Three Roster Moves For MNF

The New York Giants announced they have promoted OLB Tomon Fox from the practice squad to the active roster ahead of Monday night’s game against the Patriots.

They also elevated LB Swayze Bozeman and WR Dalen Cambre from the practice squad for the game.

Fox, 27, signed on with the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of North Carolina back in 2022. He made the team’s 53-man roster out of the preseason but was waived and re-signed to the practice squad in 2023.

He’s bounced on and off New York’s practice squad over the last two years.

In 2025, Fox has appeared in four games for the Giants and recorded two tackles and no sacks.