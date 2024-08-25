Giants Make 12 Roster Cuts

According to Dan Duggan, Giants HC Brian Daboll has announced the team’s first ten roster cuts.

The following is a full list of cuts being made by the team at this time:

Isbell, 24, began his college career at Illinois State before transferring to Utah for the 2022 season. He ultimately finished his career at Coastal Carolina.

Isbell went underrated this past April before signing a rookie deal with the Panthers. Although, Carolina elected to waive him recently and he is now catching on with the Giants.

For his college career, Isbell appeared in 27 games and recorded 60 tackles, one sack, three interceptions, and five pass defenses.