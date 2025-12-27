Giants Make 10 Roster Moves For Week 17

The New York Giants officially processed 10 roster moves on Saturday ahead of their Week 17 game.

The full list includes:

Thomas, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Giants back in 2020 out of Georgia. He was in the final year of his four-year, $32,345,589 rookie contract that included a $21,084,065 signing bonus when the team re-signed him to a five-year, $117 million extension.

Thomas was due a base salary of $15.9 million for the 2025 season when his contract was restructured in September. He’s set to make a base salary of $15.9 million in 2026.

In 2025, Thomas appeared in 13 games and made 13 starts for the Giants at left tackle.