Giants Make 10 Roster Moves For Week 17

The New York Giants officially processed 10 roster moves on Saturday ahead of their Week 17 game.
The full list includes:
- Giants elevated TE Zach Davidson and RB Dante Miller to their active roster.
- Giants signed OL Bryan Hudson, DL Elijah Chatman, S Raheem Layne and K Ben Sauls to their active roster.
- Giants placed OT Andrew Thomas, S Tyler Nubin, DT D.J. Davidson and C John Michael Schmitz on injured reserve.
Thomas, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Giants back in 2020 out of Georgia. He was in the final year of his four-year, $32,345,589 rookie contract that included a $21,084,065 signing bonus when the team re-signed him to a five-year, $117 million extension.
Thomas was due a base salary of $15.9 million for the 2025 season when his contract was restructured in September. He’s set to make a base salary of $15.9 million in 2026.
In 2025, Thomas appeared in 13 games and made 13 starts for the Giants at left tackle.
