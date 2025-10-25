Giants Make Four Moves, Activate K Graham Gano From IR

Per Jordan Raanan, the Giants are elevating K Graham Gano for Week 8, among other moves.

Gano sustained a groin injury during pregame workouts and has missed four games on injured reserve.

In other moves, the team waived LB Swayze Bozeman and elevated S Raheem Layne and WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey.

Gano, 37, originally signed on with Washington as an undrafted free agent out of Florida State back in 2009. He spent three years in Washington before signing on with the Panthers for the 2012 season.

Gano played out the final year of his four-year, $12.4 million contract before agreeing to a four-year, $17 million contract with $9 million guaranteed with the Panthers in 2018. Carolina opted to release him after just a year, though, and he quickly signed on with the Giants, remaining with the team since the 2020 season.

In 2025, Gano has appeared in two games for the Giants and converted all five field goal attempts, along with all four extra point tries.