Giants Make Four Roster Moves, Re-Sign WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey

The Giants announced four roster moves on Monday, including re-signing WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey.

The team also signed CB T.J. Moore, while waiving defensive backs R.J. Delancey III and Tommy McCormick.

Humphrey, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Texas back in 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Saints, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

New Orleans re-signed Humphrey to their practice squad before later promoting him to the active roster. He was waived coming out of the preseason again in 2020 and bounced back and forth between their practice squad and roster for most of the season. The Saints re-signed him to a futures deal for 2021.

From there, Humphrey joined the Patriots. He spent time on and off their roster in the 2022 season before ultimately being released in November. He then caught on with the Broncos in 2023 and re-signed with them for the 2024 season.

The Giants signed him to a contract in March and let him go before the rookie minicamp in May, he is now back with the team after a brief hiatus.

In 2024, Humphrey appeared in all 17 games and recorded 31 receptions on 45 targets for 293 yards and one touchdown.