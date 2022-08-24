Giants Make Six Roster Moves

According to Field Yates, the Giants made six roster moves on Wednesday including claiming WRs Bailey Gaither and WR Jaylon Moore off of waivers from the Ravens, while they also claimed DB Harrison Hand off of waivers from the Vikings.

New York also cut TE Jordan Akins and placed WR Collin Johnson and WR Marcus Kemp on injured reserve.

Johnson, 24, is a former fifth-round pick by the Jaguars in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Texas. He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $3,602,150 that includes a signing bonus of $307,150 but was among Jacksonville’s final roster cuts and quickly claimed by the Giants in September of last year.

In 2021, Johnson appeared in 12 games and recorded 11 receptions for 105 yards (9.5 YPC) and no touchdowns.

Akins, 30, was drafted by the Texans in the third round out of UCF in 2018. He just finished a four-year, $3.3 million rookie deal and was testing unrestricted free agency for the first time. He signed on with the Giants back in April.

In 2021, Akins appeared in 13 games for the Texans and recorded 24 receptions on 33 targets for 214 yards and no touchdowns.