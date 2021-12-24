Giants Make Three Roster Moves

The New York Giants officially activated DB J.R. Reed and LB Oshane Ximines from the COVID-19 list, while C Jonotthan Harrison has been restored to the practice squad from the COVID-19 list, according to Aaron Wilson.

Ximines, 26, is a former third-round pick of the Giants back in 2019. He’s in the third year of his four-year, $3,356,784 rookie contract including an $836,784 signing bonus.

In 2021, Ximines has appeared in nine games and recovered 12 total tackles and no sacks.