Giants Make Two Practice Squad Moves

Giants HC Brian Daboll announced they signed LB Carter Coughlin to their practice squad and released TE Jakob Johnson in a corresponding move, per Art Stapleton.
New York’s practice squad now includes:
- LB Ty Summers
- WR Isaiah Hodgins
- TE Lawrence Cager
- T Joshua Miles
- T Marcellus Johnson
- LB Tomon Fox
- RB Dante Miller
- DT Casey Rogers
- DB Raheem Layne
- DB Alex Johnson
- C Jimmy Morrissey
- K Jude McAtamney (International)
- CB Art Green
- DT Elijah Garcia
- CB Duke Shelley
- DB Gervarrius Owens
- LB Carter Coughlin
Coughlin, 26, was drafted by the Giants in the seventh round out of Minnesota in the 2020 NFL Draft.
He finished the final year of a four-year, $3.3 million deal that included a $101,144 signing bonus and re-signed with New York in March. The Giants cut him loose this week.
In 2023, Coughlin appeared in all 17 games for the Giants and recorded nine total tackles.
I cannot wait until GMEN GM Trader Joe Schoen and HC Buffet Daboll are FIRED.