Giants Make Two Practice Squad Moves

Giants HC Brian Daboll announced they signed LB Carter Coughlin to their practice squad and released TE Jakob Johnson in a corresponding move, per Art Stapleton.

New York’s practice squad now includes:

LB Ty Summers WR Isaiah Hodgins TE Lawrence Cager T Joshua Miles T Marcellus Johnson LB Tomon Fox RB Dante Miller DT Casey Rogers DB Raheem Layne DB Alex Johnson C Jimmy Morrissey K Jude McAtamney (International) CB Art Green DT Elijah Garcia CB Duke Shelley DB Gervarrius Owens LB Carter Coughlin

Coughlin, 26, was drafted by the Giants in the seventh round out of Minnesota in the 2020 NFL Draft.

He finished the final year of a four-year, $3.3 million deal that included a $101,144 signing bonus and re-signed with New York in March. The Giants cut him loose this week.

In 2023, Coughlin appeared in all 17 games for the Giants and recorded nine total tackles.