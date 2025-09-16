Giants Officially Announce Several Week 3 Roster Moves

The New York Giants announced several roster moves on Monday following their Week 2 loss to the Cowboys.

The full list includes:

Giants placed LB Chris Board on injured reserve

on injured reserve Giants signed WR Dalen Cambre , LB Neville Hewitt and LB Curtis Jacobs to their practice squad

, LB and LB to their practice squad Giants signed LB Swayze Bozeman to their active roster.

to their active roster. Giants released TE Qadir Ismail and DB Patrick McMorris from their practice squad.

Hewitt, 32, signed on with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Marshall back in 2015. He was in the final year of a three-year, $1.576 million contract and set to earn a base salary of $615,000 for the 2017 season when he was waived by Miami coming out of the preseason.

The Jets signed Hewitt to a one-year contract in 2018 and he spent three years in New York before signing on with the Texans in 2021. He returned on one-year deals in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

In 2024, Hewitt appeared in all 17 games for the Texans and recorded 59 total tackles, two forced fumbles, an interception and three pass deflections.