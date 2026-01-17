Giants Officially Hire John Harbaugh As Head Coach

The New York Giants announced Saturday evening that they’ve officially hired John Harbaugh as their next head coach.

Here are statements from team owners:

“We are proud to name John Harbaugh as the next head coach of the New York Giants,” said team president John Mara. “Joe Schoen presented us an outstanding group of candidates, which allowed us to be deliberate and confident in this decision. Through numerous conversations, John consistently stood out for his conviction and vision for leading a winning organization, and we welcome him and his family to the Giants.”

“John is a proven winner whose teams are disciplined, resilient, and prepared,” said Giants chairman Steve Tisch. “His passion for the game, his ability to connect with players, and his experience leading at the highest level made him an outstanding fit for us, and we’re excited to move forward together.”

All indications have been that Harbaugh was going to be the next Giants’ head coach. However, there were some issues to be worked through in recent days.

“I want to thank John Mara, Steve Tisch, Chris Mara, and Joe Schoen for the opportunity to lead the New York Giants,” said Harbaugh. “To serve as this franchise’s head coach is a tremendous honor. I come from a football family, and I have deep respect for the history and tradition of this organization.

“I’m excited to begin assembling our staff and getting to work building our team. I would like to sincerely thank Steve Bisciotti and the Baltimore Ravens organization for 18 remarkable years, including the opportunity to become a head coach in the National Football League.

“My family and I are grateful for the welcome we’ve already felt, and we look forward to becoming part of the Giants family.” There has been some question about GM Joe Schoen’s role going forward. Even so, Schoen will remain in place from here. “Throughout our conversations, John stood out for his clarity, competitiveness and approach for building a sustainable winning program. He has a strong track record of developing players, building cohesive staffs, and setting a clear standard of accountability. We are excited to work with John in moving this team in the right direction,” Schoen said. Harbaugh, 63, began his NFL coaching career with the Eagles in 1998 as their special teams coordinator and defensive backs coach. He spent 10 years in Philadelphia before he was hired as the Ravens’ head coach in 2008. Harbaugh has been in Baltimore ever since and was the first Ravens coach to be named Coach of the Year following the 2019 season. He was handed a three-year extension through 2025 before the 2022 season, then signed another three-year extension this past offseason. However, the Ravens elected to move on after the 2025 season. During his 18 years with the team, Harbaugh led the Ravens to a record of 180–112 (0.616 winning percentage), which includes 12 playoff appearances and one Super Bowl championship in 2012. He has a record of 13-11 in the playoffs.