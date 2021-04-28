Giants Officially Pick Up RB Saquon Barkley’s Fifth-Year Option

The New York Giants officially exercised RB Saquon Barkley‘s fifth-year option on Wednesday, according to Adam Schefter.

The fifth-year option will cost the team $7.22 million fully guaranteed for the 2022 season, but won’t prevent them from negotiating a long-term deal over the next year or so.

Earlier in the day, Schefter reported that Barkley is on track to be ready for the start of the season.

Barkley tore his ACL in Week 2 last season and suffered additional damage to his knee. But according to Schefter, his rehab is apparently going well.

It makes sense that the Giants would want to see how Barkley looks upon returning before getting serious about a long-term deal. This is a positive indicator.

Barkley, 24, was the second-overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He’s entering the fourth year of a four-year, $31.19 million rookie deal with the Giants that included a $20.767 million signing bonus.

In 2020, Barkley was limited to two games with a knee injury, tallying 34 yards on 19 carries and no touchdowns. He also accrued 60 yards on six total catches.