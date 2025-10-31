Giants Officially Rule Out Four Players From Week 9

The New York Giants announced they’ve ruled out CB Paulson Adebo (Knee), CB Cor’Dale Flott (Concussion), DL Chauncey Golston (Neck), and CB Art Green (Hamstring) for Week 9, per Dan Salomone of the team’s site.

It’s a tough break for New York’s defensive secondary, now without two of its starting cornerbacks.

Adebo, 26, was a two-year starter at Stanford and was named second-team All-American as a redshirt freshman and was first-team All-PAC 12 both years as a starter. He opted out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic.

The Saints selected Adebo in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He played out the final year of a four-year rookie deal worth $5,045,008 that included a signing bonus of $1,029,097.

He then signed a three-year, $54 million deal with the Giants.

In 2025, Adebo has appeared in seven games for the Giants and recorded 48 tackles, one tackle for loss, no interceptions, and four pass defenses.